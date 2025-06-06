Ray-Ban, Oakley & Costa Del Mar All Up to 20% off for Father's Day

Father’s Day is next weekend, and it’s not too late to pick up a gift for the old man. He looked after you for years and years of your life, why not show some gratitude with a fresh pair of shades?

GlassesUSA is running a Father’s Day promotion. You can save up to 20% on sunglasses from a variety of well-known, stylish brands like Ray-Ban. Even Oakley’s are on sale. Your dad is going to get so many compliments in the comments of his next selfie video he uploads to Facebook from the driver seat of his RAM 1500. Just use the code Sun20.

Additionally, the Meta Smart Glasses are on sale for 20% off. If your dad is a techy guy, introduce him to this Ray-Ban X Meta collaboration of frames, which include cameras beside the lens. He can record everything he sees and hears with the ultra-wide 12MP camera and five-mic audio system. They even include open-ear speakers so he can listen to music or take calls discreetly. They’re available as both standard glasses and sunglasses and are prescription eligible. Use the code META20 to save 20% and get free shipping.

Lastly, contact lenses are on sale. GlassesUSA supplies from brands including Dailies, Air Optix, Acuvue, and more. Shipping is free right now, and you’ll save 30% on your purchase using the code CONTACTSNEW30.



