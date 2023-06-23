Raise Your Sneaker Game With 20 Percent off During This Nike Sale

How many pairs of Nike sneakers are enough for one person? We’re asking because this sale has us ready to get ... at least several more. Here’s the deal: Nike is offering an extra 20 percent off more than 4,000 items for men, women, boys, and girls (plus unisex) for just a few days with the promo code SUMMER. Just enter it at checkout to slash prices on all kinds of shoes, apparel, and accessories. Some are already on sale, so SUMMER will get you an even better deal.
End of Season Sale | 20 percent off | Nike | Promo Code SUMMER
The great thing about this sale is the number of styles it covers. The fits — they’re great. The selection includes something for everyone. And with some items already at a discount (up to 40 percent off), these deals should not be missed. Get them now before they run out using promo code SUMMER for an additional 20 percent off.