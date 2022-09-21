SanDisk 128GB Ultra MicroSDXC | $17 | Amazon



The Nintendo Switch ha s got to be my most played console of this latest generation. It’s been my go-to for any indie game due to the portability and Nintendo first-party games are unmatched in terms of charm and quality. there’s just a whole lot of them and only so much space on the Switch itself. No need to worry . The SanDisk 128 GB Ultra microSDXC is just $17 right now. That means for just $17, you can increase your Nintendo Switch’s storage capacity by five times. There are a lot of different levels of performance to microSD cards, it can be hard to know what to look for. A good tip to know is that the Switch only has a maximum write speed of about 100 MB/s so you’ll get the same performance out of the Ultra as you will with the Extreme, but for a bit less cost.