Bose Sleepbuds II | $200 | Amazon



Honestly, if your sleep is so terrible that you need $200 headphones pre-programmed with wave sounds to fall asleep, you should probably get a sleep study . But if you’re buying gifts for your favorite insomniac, these headphones are bound to promote restful and longer sleep. They’re smaller than normal headphones, so they won’t hurt your ears (hey, side sleepers), and the sounds are designed to mask the noises of your partner rolling over or the anxious thoughts in your head. (Okay, my head.) Ten hours of charge means you can get through a mighty sleep on one battery.