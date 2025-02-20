Experience Quiet Luxury without Breaking the Bank at Collars & Co.

Shopping for that next big meeting outfit is never over for the man on the move. The luxurious polos have been seen on Shark Tank, and led by investors Mark Cuban and Peter Jones to showcase quiet luxury for the man looking for a blend of formal and comfort. Pair the Portofino Cotton Pique polo inspired by high-end Italian fashion with a Cambridge Quilted Vest for comfort and style all Winter long. Collars & Co. patent-pending collars look great under a sweater or blazer, and the 4-way stretch fabric is breathable for those unexpected walking meetings. Stash some of these polos under the tree this holiday to bring a smile to his face.

See Sales | Collars & Co.

Whether you’re walking to lunch between meetings or out on a date, Collars & Co. definitely has you covered. Reviews are glowing on nearly every item in stock, with loads of new arrivals to keep your style in season. Look good and feel good for all the important meetings ahead on your calendar.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Riley Blackwell on 12/19/23 and updated with new information by Se Jeong Bae on 2/14/24.