$20 off Dog Supplements | Wuffes



While you should always take your pet to the vet in emergency situations, some less intensive health care can just as well be administered at home. Wuffes, a scientifically formulated supplements brand for dogs, is proof of this. Carrying three different chewable tablet options, Wuffes features premium ingredients combined to support your dog’s hip and joints, digestion, immune system, and more. So even if your dog isn’t experiencing any notable complications, it’s worth trying in order to maintain their good health in addition to improving it.



Advertisement

For a limited time, you can save $20 off Wuffes multivitamins, probiotics, and joint chews when you sign up to become a VIP member. Simply enter your name and email address and immediately receive a $20 coupon toward your purchase. Wuffes offers exceptional customer service with its contact info prominently displayed on the site. On the off chance you’re not happy with your order, the company’s products are all covered by a 100% money-back warranty for 90 days.



Wuffes currently has a 4.5-star rating based on over 2,000 verified reviews on its website. “We started taking Wuffes chews last year on the recommendation of our vet,” said Wuffes customer Suzie Mitchell. “Romeo used to be a regular visitor to the vet with lots of little issues, but since he has been taking Wuffes he has not been once. He’s the healthiest I have ever seen him.”

