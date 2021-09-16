MILANO Stovetop 6 -Cup Espresso Maker | $40 | StackSocial

MILANO Stovetop 9-Cup Espresso Maker | $47 | StackSocial



As a coffee snob , I can tell you that the pipeline for drinking the stuff goes from drinking sugary milk that kind of tastes like coffee as a youth, adding less and less until you’re drinking coffee black as an adult, and then eventually graduating to just going for espresso. If you’re ready to make that jump, why not also make the espresso yourself? You can currently get a 14% discount on a Milano s tovetop espresso maker—6-cup for $40 or 9-cup for $47.