LG CX 4K OLED 55" TV | $1,289 | Amazon



For years, a big advantage PC gamers had over their console counterparts was unlocking their frames per second and pushing well over 60 FPS. Well with the Series X, you can finally break that threshold and produce absolutely stunning output—so long as you have the right TV for it. According to Microsoft, i f you want to push your Series X up to 120 FPS, you’ll need a TV with an HDMI 2.1 port. T he LG CX line of 4K OLED TVs is one of the few that have this feature . Lucky for you, the 55" model is on sale for $108 bringing that price down to $1,289. Order it now and see what your Series X is really capable of.