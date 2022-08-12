LG C1 Series 65" OLED 4K Smart TV | $1497 | Woot



One of the performance improvements found when jumping up from a PlayStation 4 to a PlayStation 5 or from an Xbox One to an Xbox Series X is the framerate. The new gene ration consoles are capable of boosting up to 120 frames per second. The catch is not every TV is built with a refresh rate to match. The LG C1 Series OLED 4K Smart TV uses HDMI 2.1 and has a refresh rate of 120Hz—both of which are needed to game at 120fps. The 65" model is available right now on Woot for 40% off, bringing the price down to $1,497. Now we just need FromSoftware to release a remaster of Bloodborne to really put its original 30fps framerate to shame.