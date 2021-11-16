Reyee RG-E5 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router | $127 | Amazon | Promo Code REYEEKINJA

It could be time for you to upgrade to Wi-Fi in your home. Reyee has a couple of options that might be suited best for you. With eight external omnidirectional antennas equipped with 4*4 high-power FEM amplifiers, the Reyee RG-E5 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router supports coverage of up to 3,000 sq. ft. with seamless roaming. Even at just one bar of Wi-Fi signal, you should still be able to watch videos, live broadcasts, and play games without interruption.

Just one click and you can form a mesh network with other Reyee Wi-Fi routers in your home like the Reyee RG-R6 Whole Wi-Fi Solution Routers. Your devices will switch automatically between your routers as you move throughout your home—giving you the smoothest speeds no matter which room you’re in. You’ll be able to see where your Wi-Fi signal is strongest and where it is lacking according to the signal light so you can best optimize their placements. These are available independently or in a two-pack.

Reyee is running a discount through Amazon from November 20th through November 29th. The Reyee RG-E5 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router and the Reyee RG-R6 Whole Wi-Fi Solution Router are $22 and $25 off, respectively. The two-pack of the latter is $49 off. Just clip the coupon on the store page to receive your discount.