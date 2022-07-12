Playstation DualSense ( White) | $60 | Amazon

Playstation DualSense (Midnight Black) | $60 | Amazon

Playstation DualS ense (Cosmic Red) | $60 | Amazon

Playstation DualSense (Galactic Purple) | $60 | Amazon

Playstation DualSense (Nova Pink) | $60 | Amazon

Playstation DualSense (Starlight Blue) | $60 | Amazon

As a lifelong Xbox player who decided to get the PS5 after not having a Sony console since the PS2, I have to say I am impressed with the DualSense controller. It’s been my de facto way to play through Elden Ring on PC and since the relaunch of the PS+ service, I’ve been dipping into Returnal which shows off the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers as being way more than a gimmick and actually enhan cing the way the game works . For Prime Day, all color options of the DualSense are down to $60—the lowest price we’ve seen yet. I may have to grab the cosmic red one myself.

