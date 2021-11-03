Ultraloq Smart Door Lock | $123 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

If you’re anything like some apartment-dwellers and you have one flimsy deadbolt to protect you from the world, you do something about it. You nab this Ultraloq Smart Lock for just $123 at Amazon (when you clip the on-page coupon) and stay ready for anything. This easy-to-install smart lock offers 5-in-1 keyless entry with an anti-peep keypad, smartphone auto-unlock, and remote access via phone among other various features. For instance, you can use the app to see a log of who’s entered an d what times they did, and even lock your door remotely if you forget to do so. It also works with your current smart home ecosystem, so you can get it set up with Alexa and the like. It’s a quick way to add another layer of security to your home, so if that’s what you’re looking for, this is an affordable way to get it.

