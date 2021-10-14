Pine Tree Tools Garden Gloves | $10 | Amazon



If you spend a lot of time in the garden or plan to before winter sets in, you need a way to protect your hands from thorns, cold, and other frustrations that come with working with your hands. Pick up a pair of Pine Tree Tools Garden Gloves, just $10 right now at Amazon, and dig right in. Crafted of breathable bamboo to keep your hands cool, these gloves even let you use your phone while you have them on. They’re comfortable and soft, and fit like a second skin, so whether you’re pulling weeds or taking care of other tasks around the yard, they’ll keep you covered. The bright green makes them feel kind of festive, too, and you won’t have to worry about staining them. Stop using bulky gloves (or worse, your bare hands) and get your gardening on!