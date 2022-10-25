MsKitchen Clear Garment Bags | $20 | 30% Off | Amazon

The key to making your clothes last is caring for them. The suit you want to wear to every wedding you’re invited to won’t stand a freakin’ chance if you let it hang like the rest of your clothes. Delicate tulle and beadwork ? Forget about it. A garment bag will do the trick: and this 12-pack at Amazon is basically everything-proof. Water, dirt, mildew, and even moths don’t stand a chance. The full-length zipper lets you slide in clothes easily, and helps keep the garment sealed up tight. This size, 12" x 40" is the proper size for suit jackets, sweaters, and other shorter garments, but check out the other sizes for your ballgowns.