Look, you’re an adult, so I’m gonna give it to you straight: You need to be moisturizing. You likely also need to be wearing SPF every day, though this depends more on your complexion and use of retinols. At any rate, the CeraVe AM SPF 30 Facial Moisturizing Lotion is your friend, and at just $13 at Amazon, it’s your best friend . As far as skin-protecting creams you don’t have to buy from a mean lady at a department st ore, it’s top-of-the-line: It’s lightweight, non-greasy, and designed to be the last step of your skincare routine. Or only step, you heathen. (I won’t tell. Washing your face very morning is hard!) It even offers instructions for how to boost its benefits depending on what you’re layering it with (serums, eye creams, clinical depression). If you’re going outside at all into brilliant, blinding snow-off-the-sun glare this winter, try to remember to apply this first.