Hemp & Hand Sanitizer Spray 2-Pack | $15 | Amazon



If you stopped carrying hand sanitizer , it might be good to start again. I’m a fan of this Hemp & Hand Sanitizer Spray because it dries fast, doesn’t smell, and is small enough to toss in your purse or backpack . It’s formulated with aloe so your hands won’t get that dry rubbery feeling some sanitizers can leave you with. Hemp is great for moisturizing but it also has excellent antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory elements. Made from the highest quality of hemp extract this s pr ay will keep your hands safe and soft. And this one being lavender-scented adds a little bit of a calming aroma. Each two-ounce bottle will help kill 99.9% of germs whether you are on the go, at home, or at work.