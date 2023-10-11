Prime Day's 9 Best Gaming Deals: Consoles, Games, Storage, and More On Sale Now

Are you ready to elevate your gaming setup? We have compiled a list of state-of-the-art tech gadgets ranging from gaming mice to mobile gaming controllers that are specifically designed for an unparalleled gaming experience. Next, our list of recommendations also includes a variety of gaming monitors offering vivid display and smooth play, along with dedicated docks for popular gaming consoles. We haven’t missed out on the need for efficient storage solutions either; we have high-capacity solid state drives and microSD cards that offer fast data transfer rates from renowned brands. Finally, fancy owning a smart TV? We have something in store for you as well. Be ready to transform your gaming and viewing experience like never before. Check out these impressive items listed below.

Elevate Your Gaming Experience with the Razer Basilisk V3 Gaming Mouse, 37% Off for Prime Day: Ends Tonight

As a dedicated gamer, you know how critical a powerful, responsive, and comfortable gaming mouse is to your overall gaming experience. One such device that fits this profile perfectly is the Razer Basilisk V3 Customizable Ergonomic Gaming Mouse. Not only does it provide exceptionally smooth operation, but it also packs a host of features to catapult your gaming to unprecedented levels. Right now, there’s no better time to grab this gem on Amazon as it’s currently at a generous 37% discount.

Prime Day Massive Price Drop: Take 42% Off the Samsung Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor Right Now

Head to Samsung for 42% off their critically acclaimed 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 curved quantum mini-LED gaming monitor. From Amazon, where it’s currently just $1,277. This is significantly lower than July’s Prime Day discount, so if you’re looking for a new gaming monitor that will blow you away, now is the time to jump on this low, low price. Considering this is a $2,200 monitor on non-sale days, this is a prime opportunity to blow away your current flatscreen gaming monitor.

Experience Seamless Mobile Gaming with 30% Off the BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller, Ending Tonight for Prime Day

Once you’ve had an experience with the BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller for Android and iPhone 15 Series (USB-C), you’ll wonder how you ever played mobile games without it. This product, available on Amazon, offers an unparalleled gaming experience by effectively turning your mobile phone into an efficient gaming console.

Top Prime Day Deal: Take Your Gaming on the Road With This Nintendo Switch Docking Station for Over 50% Off

If you’re interested in an authentic replacement dock for your Nintendo Switch, look no further. This 3-in-1 docking station is lightweight and travel-friendly.

Expand Your PS5 Storage Capacity With the WD Black SN850X With Heatsink for Just $60

The PlayStation 5 comes with an 875GB SSD. At first glance, that may sound like a lot. But after factoring in the system software, you’re looking at about 667.2GB of usable space. Then when you consider many games are coming in at over 100GB a pop, that SSD is going to fill up fast. Thankfully, the internal storage can be expanded with SSDs available from third parties. Western Digital is having a sale at the moment on its SN850 solid-state drives.



Elevate Your Gaming with Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB, 41% Off for Prime Day Only

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB Solid State Drive is more than just a convenient storage solution for gamers – it’s a bridge to enhanced gameplay and immersive experiences. If you’ve been on the search for a way to expand your digital gaming library without compromising game performance, look no further. This SSD, created in collaboration with Xbox, is designed to provide seamless gameplay, even when playing directly from the expansion card itself.

Prime Day Price Drop: This Massive SanDisk 4TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD Is 25% Off

Storage is one of the great struggles of the digital age. There are obviously bigger problems in the world, but when you’re trying to install another AAA game, it’s unlikely you’ll be irked by anything more than your tiny SSD. You can free yourself of such things with this SanDisk 4TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD, which is 25% off at only $240 during the Prime Day sales.

Grab This Samsung Pro Plus MicroSD Card For Just $14 for Prime Day

With so many gadgets using microSD cards now, it never hurts to have more of them. This Samsung Pro Plus 128GB MicroSD Card is currently on sale for just $14, which is 26% off, and it’s an excellent little memory card. This thing has good speeds of up to 180MB/s, is usable in a wide range of different devices, and even comes with an adapter.

Samsung’s ‘The Frame’ Smart TV is 33% Off for Prime Day Deals, Under $1,000 for the 55-Inch

Seriously, do not miss this deal: Samsung’s “The Frame” Smart TV is on sale for Prime Day at 33% off. This is one of the most stylish flatscreens on the market, designed to hang flush against the wall and disappear into your decor like a work of art when you aren’t using it. With anti-reflection technology, images of works of art displayed on the screen look like the real thing, and you can select from four different frame styles to match your home. The 55-inch is the most popular size we’ve seen sold during Prime Day 2023 deals, likely because that’s a great size for most rooms and under $1,000 right now.

