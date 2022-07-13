Sony XBR-55A9G | $1291 | 12% Off

Yet another deal on a usually-pricy smart TV for Prime Day! This Sony Master Series has vibrant color and can enable both built-in Google Assistant and Alexa (depending on your assistant of choice). The Master Series boasts vibrant color and intelligent processing so you’re always watching––or playing––the exact creator’s intent. Queue up Netflix and watch Stranger Things with the exact color grading Hawkins is supposed to have. A super-slim profile makes wall-mounting this TV a breeze. Note that to get the 12% discount, you must check “apply coupon” on the product page.