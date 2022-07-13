Levoit Air Purifier | $85 | 15% Off



Only $85 for Prime Day, this Levoit air purifier whisks away any allergen concerns. HEPA filters are all the rage now for other reasons, but if you have a wicked pet or pollen allergy this purifier lets you breathe easy and finally stop sneezing. Three different filters—pre-filter, H13 True HEPA, and activated carbon filter—filter out 99.97% of airborne particles before they hit your lungs. The compact, unobtrusive design lets the purifier sit naturally amongst your belongings, and if white noise isn’t your thing, the Levoit Air Purifier is nearly silent too. Nab this beautiful, breezy air purifier for 15% off.