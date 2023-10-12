Prime Day Deals You Can Still Add to Cart Today

Some Prime Day deals are dead, but many of our top sellers from the 48 hour sale event are still discounted. We’re talking about state-of-the-art bidet toilet seats boasting cutting-edge technology for increased hygiene, the latest laptops and tablets equipped with powerful chips for seamless multitasking, and car battery jump starters that can be your savior in unexpected situations. For the gaming enthusiasts, there’s plenty of solid-state drives offering lightning-fast speeds for interrupted gameplay. Likewise, the home entertainers can take their viewing experience to new heights with stunning 4K television technology. Furthermore, with attractive deals on handy kitchen gadgets and home appliances like air humidifiers, along with fun-filled toys for the little ones, there’s truly something for everyone. So, scroll down and happy shopping!

Post Prime Day: This #1 Bestselling Bidet Is Still 49% Off

Look, this bestselling bidet has ... pretty much everything you want from a toilet seat. It’s got a heated seat, a deodorizer. A remote control (yeah!), and a design that allows for no splash-back when in use. You can adjust the water spray, pressure, and the wand itself for the perfect angle. The wand even conceals itself when not in use, to keep itself clean. It’s all ... really impressive and high-tech bidet stuff, and will leave you feeling refreshed, and with the money you’d spend on a dozen extra rolls of toilet paper in your pocket.

Score Yourself an Apple MacBook Air for 11% off for Post Prime Day

The M1 chip, which delivers 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation all while using way less power is what’s used in the 2020 13" retina display MacBook Air, and it’s 11% off at the moment at just $894. Our friends over at Gizmodo go as far as calling the M1 chip “extraordinary.” Beyond the chip, you’ll easily get up to 18 hours of battery life and it’s got 8GB of RAM with a 256 SSD. If you’re already an Apple user, the compatibility between all your devices is a major upside to going Mac for your laptop.



Post Prime Day Under $100: Grab 20% Off This NOCO Emergency Jump Starter Today

I can only imagine one thing worse than having a car battery die on me with no one else to jump my car and that’s actually having someone around and now my introverted ass has to ask them for assistance. Save yourself the trouble with 20% off an emergency 1000 amp jump starter. Just keep this in the back of your car and never worry about having to talk to strangers ever again.

Lowest Price We’ve Seen: 19% off the New 15” MacBook Air M2 for Post Prime Day 2023

MacBook Air fans have been wishing for a bigger option for years, and their wish has been granted in the latest iteration of Apple’s 15” MacBook Air M2, recently released and now 19% off at Amazon. The new 15" MacBook Air M2 is a perfect option for everyone wanting a lightweight solution without the need to upgrade to a MacBook Pro.

Elevate Your Gaming with Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB, 32% Off for Prime Day Only

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB Solid State Drive is more than just a convenient storage solution for gamers – it’s a bridge to enhanced gameplay and immersive experiences. If you’ve been on the search for a way to expand your digital gaming library without compromising game performance, look no further. This SSD, created in collaboration with Xbox, is designed to provide seamless gameplay, even when playing directly from the expansion card itself.

Top Prime Day Deal: Save 17% On This Apple iPad (9th Generation) From Amazon Today

Are you interested in owning one of the most essential, yet affordable tablets in the market that perfectly balances work and play? Look no further than the sleek Apple iPad (9th Generation) - a powerful device now available at a 17% discounted price on Amazon.

Prime Day Deal Still Live: Samsung’s ‘The Frame’ Smart TV is 33% Off for Prime Day Deals, Under $1,000 for the 55-Inch

Seriously, do not miss this deal: Samsung’s “The Frame” Smart TV is on sale for Prime Day at 33% off. This is one of the most stylish flatscreens on the market, designed to hang flush against the wall and disappear into your decor like a work of art when you aren’t using it. With anti-reflection technology, images of works of art displayed on the screen look like the real thing, and you can select from four different frame styles to match your home. The 55-inch is the most popular size we’ve seen sold during Prime Day 2023 deals, likely because that’s a great size for most rooms and under $1,000 right now.

Expand Your PS5 Storage Capacity With the WD Black SN850X With Heatsink for Just $70

The PlayStation 5 comes with an 875GB SSD. At first glance, that may sound like a lot. But after factoring in the system software, you’re looking at about 667.2GB of usable space. Then when you consider many games are coming in at over 100GB a pop, that SSD is going to fill up fast. Thankfully, the internal storage can be expanded with SSDs available from third parties. Western Digital is having a sale at the moment on its SN850 solid-state drives.



Blue Diamond’s 11-Piece Cookware Set is 30% off for Post Prime Day

Whether you’re living on your own for the first time — or just need an upgrade to your old pots and pans — Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days has a great deal on cookware for you. This 11-piece set from Blue Diamond is 30% off, bringing the price from $199 to $140. Each stainless-steel piece has three layers and a PFAS-free ceramic interior that is designed to be extra-tough (that means safe for metal utensils, and just generally better than your typical nonstick surfaces). The set is also safe for the dishwasher, oven,, and broiler up to 600°F (!).

Post Prime Day: Breathe Easy With the Syvio Cool Mist Air Humidifier, Down to $30 Right Now at Amazon

Do you wake up coughing all the time, or find yourself dealing with dry skin, congestion, or excessive sweating? A dry home environment can cause all of that, but it’s not always obvious until you’re dealing with it. The fix? A humidifier! The Syvio Cool Mist Air Humidifier is an affordable option that can help cure a variety of issues you might be dealing with at home that stem from the air quality. And you can do it on the cheap right now, thanks to a $10 on-page coupon at Amazon.

Prime Day Deal: This Professional-grade Vitamix Blender Is Still 22% Off

If you’re starting your “smoothing every day” kick a little earlier than the New Year, look no further: the Vitamix 5200 is 22% off at Amazon for Prime Day. This professional-grade blender gives you the smoothest smoothies—the type of stuff you’d pay $8 for at that stuffy place near your job. Vitamix are built to last—with ultra-sharp stainless steel blades that can handle the toughest ingredients. It creates a vortex that folds ingredients back towards the blades, so no chunks go un-chunked. And if smoothies aren’t your deal, try some SOUP; the Vitamix blades create heat through friction to cook a soup in under 10 minutes. This Prime Day deal is kind of wild, especially for Vitamix—only $430 for a lifetime of smooth semi-liquid joy.

Prime Day Deal Still Live: 20% off the LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest 75331 UCS Set

Immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe with the LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest 75331 UCS Set. This Ultimate Collector’s Series (UCS) kit, sold on Amazon, is a dream come true for Star Wars fans and ardent LEGO builders.

This article was generated by an AI engine which may produce inaccurate information.