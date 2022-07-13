Dreo Inverter Window Air Conditioner | $360 | Amazon



The price ultra-cooling, ultra-efficient Dreo Inverter Window Air Conditioner has been dropped by 10% for the last day of Prime Day. This update on the classic window unit is easy to install, features variable speeds, and best of all, is Energy Star-certified. Well, second best of all, since saving $40 on something that saves your space (and sanity) during summer is hard to beat. Grab your new window AC unit today and enjoy quiet, restful cool tomorrow. Presumably tomorrow. Soon, at least.