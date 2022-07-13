Rubbermaid 60-Piece Food Storage Containers | $29 | 27% Off



The life-changing magic of actually knowing what lids go to which for 27% for Prime Day. A whopping 60-piece food storage set is kind of a steal at $29, especially since it includes salad dressing containers as well as stackable meal prep-sized containers too. The bigger containers have a venting lid for microwaving without splatters, and each container is dishwasher safe too. Not only is meal prep a dream, but if you happen to give your buddy some fresh baked cookies to take home, and they forget to return the container—it’s fine, you have like four more at home.