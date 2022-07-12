Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra | $910 | Amazon

The tech deals keep coming this Prime Day. This Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a wonderful 30% off. With a high resolution and bright display, the Galaxy S22 Ultra adapts to different lighting environments. The included S Pen is a stylist that can be used for photo and video editing on the go––which is perfect, because the camera is capable of crystal clear Night Mode photos. As with many Samsung phones, the battery life is impressive. Worth noting that other Samsung Galaxy models are heavily discounted too, in different colors and storage sizes: the S22 at 256GB is around $650.