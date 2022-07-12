Gift Card | $50 | Amazon | Promo Code: GCPRIME22

On Prime Day there are more ways to save and spend then just buying items from your wishlist. When you buy a $50 Amazon gift card either as an eGift card or a physical gift card, you get $12.50 back to use sometime down the line. As simple as that! You can also use Amazon Reload to add funds to a gift card, and the deal still stands. Within two days, the credit will appear on your Amazon Prime account. Basically, you’re just getting money back to put toward your wishlist later on. The deal is only available for Prime Day, so happy shopping!