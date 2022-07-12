Echo Dot (4th Gen) | $34 | Amazon

And of course, the Echo Dot is on sale for Prime Day too. Amazon’s most popular smart speaker with Alexa has a compact design and is perfect for functioning as an alarm clock. See the time and the alarms set on the Echo Dot’s LED display, and give a gentle tap to snooze. Echo Dot can sync up to compatible smart devices, so you can ask Alexa to play music from Spotify or Apple Music in selected rooms, or to dim lights using just your voice. A delight and a smart home essential, with a huge chunk taken off the price for Prime Day.