Last week, on October 7 and October 8, Amazon was running its seasonal sales event for Prime members. Prime Big Deals Day has huge discounts on all sorts of great stuff, from smart TVs to laptops and so much more. The event may be over, but the online retail giant still has so many deals still active. So if you missed your chance to get some early holiday shopping done while saving some cash, you're not out of luck.

Here are the best deals still active after Prime Big Deals Day:

Anker Prime Charger | 41% off Eliminate clutter on your desk or nightstand of all the charging cables and adapters you need to power your accessories. This 250W Anker charger has six fast ports and can display the time and calendar on its LCD screen.

LG 55-Inch Class OLED evo AI 4K C5 Series | 10% off One of the best TVs for gamers, the LG C5 series lets you experience quick input times of just 0.1ms and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. Limit screen tearing with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. Plus, enjoy content in stunning 4K and watch movies the way they were intended by the director with Filmmaker mode.

Beats Solo 4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones | 30% off This comfortable set of wireless headphones gives you 50 hours of listening time on a single charge. Turn on active noise cancelling so you can focus on only what you want to hear.

Ninja Smoothie & Food Processing Blender | 29% off This blender has a 1100-Watt motor ot crush ice down to snow in seconds. Blend ingredients at three speeds and then easily clean up, as the parts are removable and dishwasher safe.

Breville Barista Touch Impress Espresso Machine | 33% off Make barista-quality cups of coffee, espresso, cappuccinos, or whatever else your vice is on demand. Receive two bags of specialty coffee with your purchase to get you started.

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness-Tracker | 20% off Track your heart rate, sleep, and more. Receive a daily readiness score and initiate over 20 different kinds of exercise modes to record. Choose between three colors — midnight zen, lilac bliss, or morning glow. Those are fancy ways of describing black, pink, or orange.

Waterpik Water Flosser | 20% off This water flosser is cordless and portable. It has two safe and effective pressure settings to clean your teeth and gums. You can even use it in the shower.

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans | 36% off This kitchen set of pots, pans, and cookware contains 16 pieces. Made from titanium with a nonstick coating, these will make cleanup effortless. Rapid heat distribution ensures no hot spots and consistent cooking throughout.

Dreo Smart Wall Heater | 10% off Prepare for the colder months of winter with this space heater that can be mounted to the wall. Keeping it off the floor keeps your living space open for furniture or just an empty area so it doesn't feel overcrowded. The heater works with Alexa, so you can turn it on or off from the couch with just your voice.

Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth Speaker | 47% off This Bluetooth speaker is designed to look like a classic Marshall amplifier and to sound like one too. It's got 30 hours of playtime on a single charge and its durable enough to take with you anywhere.