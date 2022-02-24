Echelon Smart Rower | $695 | Amazon

I’ve heard many say that if you can only invest in one fitness machine, a rowing machine is the way to go. A whole body workout, this machine forces you to engage massive swaths of your core, back, legs, and arms, helping you shore up your foundational muscles while giving you a great aerobic workout at the same time. Right now, you can pick up this Echelon smart rowing machine at Amazon for $695—that’s a $305 discount—and with that, you’ll get a free 90-day trial of Echelon Premier, a membership program with more than 3,000 workout classes with video instructors covering not just rowing, but also cycling, running, HIIT, kickboxing, and more, so you can use it for more than just the rowing machine. The rower itself has a device holder so you can put your tablet in and watch the workouts as you go. If you’re not into the workouts, you’ll also get POV videos of waterways from around the world. The program also comes with all kinds of motivating music from genres like dance, EDM, funk, hip hop, and metal.

Back to the rower itself, it has 32 levels of magnetic resistance, with handlebar-mounted controls, and the whole 120-lb. machine folds up for easy storage. Also you get to pretend you’re out at sea. Me matey.