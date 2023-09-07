Prepare for Fall: Take 63% Off the Tapered Perfect Flannel Pant at Banana Republic

The right fit for the right event says it all. Fall is all about comfort so there’s no better time to bring out the flannel. Banana Republic is offering the Tapered Perfect Flannel Pant for 63% off now, bringing the athletic-fit pants down to just $44 in tan, charcoal grey, and deep navy. These Italian wool pants have a slim fit but leave some room in the seat and thigh area. As an Icon member at Banana Republic , one of the benefits is free basic alterations on items if the fit isn’t just right.

Flannel Dress Pant | 68% Off | Banana Republic

Roll up the Tapered Perfect Flannel Pant a couple of times with a tall black boot and pretty much any neutral sweater for the Perfect night out. At 63% off, these pants will definitely get your Fall wardrobe started!