AndaSeat is known for their comfortable ergonomic forms and their stylized designs such as their line of Marvel chairs. In their announcement, they revealed their new Navi Edition gaming chairs. Available in black or yellow, these chairs were co-designed with multiple award winning e-sports team Natus Vincere. The ch airs themselves are based on their Dark Demon series. With a backrest that tilts between 90°-160°, 4D armrest that can twist and turn into any position, and memory foam neck and lumbar cushions, you can expect maximum comfort as you get your game on.

AndaSeat is promoting a special offer of $50 off on the new chairs when you pre-order—bringing the price to $450. You can expect delivery in November.

