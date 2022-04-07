Dragon Ball Z B attle Clothes Son Gohan S.H.Figurarts Figure | $60 | Premium Bandai



S.H. Figurarts are the premiere manufacture of action figures—making super articulated figures from some of the most popular franchises in the world. The latest of which is this new Dragon Ball Z figure of Gohan. Donning the battle clothes of a saiyan, this is how Gohan appears during the Namekian Saga of the series. The figure is extremely posable and comes with four different heads for separate expressions well as a wavy hair option. You can pre-order your own Son Gohan for $60 today. Expected delivery is September of this year.