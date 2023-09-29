Pre-orders Are Open for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Bundles

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero marks the first paid DLC that brings us new regions and Pokémon into Scarlet and Violet. The expansion is split into two parts. Part 1, named The Teal Mask, introduces Legendary Pokémon Ogerpon along with new Pokémon Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. Part 2, named The Indigo Disc, introduces Legendary Pokémon Terapagos alongside old friends like Dewgong, Metagross, Alcremie, Espurr, Zebstrika, and Whimsiscot. However, if you have yet to dip into the game at all, physical versions of both Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet that will include access to both parts of the DLC are coming soon.

Pokémon Scarlet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero | $95 | Amazon

Pokémon Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero | $95 | Amazon

You can preorder The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Bundle in either the Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet versions right now. They are set to release on November 23, 2023. The Teal Mask will be ready to play when your copy arrives. The Indigo Disk is expected to become available this w inter.