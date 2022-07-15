Wordle: The Party Game | $20 | Amazon



The New York Times has finally FOUND a way to monetize Wordle AFTER having purchased it from creator, Josh Wardle, for a figure in the RANGE of the low SEVEN digits. That’s RIGHT, by making it a PARTY game of course! Now you can play with friends and family without your PESKY phones. It will support 2-4 players and 3 different game modes, including a fast mode in WHICH players are racing to SOLVE the word first. The GREEN and yellow BOXES of Wordle took over Twitter earlier this year and now they can take over your living room too. Wordle: The Party Game is available for pre-order for $20 and is expected to release on October 1.