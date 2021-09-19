The Thing Macready Version Two 7" Scale Figure | $35 | Entertainment Earth

R.J. Macready is here to save the day while threatening your life for most of the way. “The Thing” is a horror cult classic that is a must-watch in my opinion. There is nothing like good old horror special effects from the ‘80s. I could imagine how long it took them to set up and produce those gory scenes. Props to Mr. John Carpenter and the crew for this timeless movie. Now you can own a piece of Hollywood history in action figure form with this modern release. The details of this figure are on point. A spitting image of the man we call “Mac”. Pre-Order him today and I promise he will not try to blow all of us up, but he most definitely has a plan to try and survive.