Galaxy Buds2 (White) | $110 | Samsung | w/ Elig. Trade-In

Galaxy Buds2 (Graphite) | $110 | Samsung | w/ Elig. Trade-In

Galaxy Buds2 (Olive) | $110 | Samsung | w/ Elig. Trade-In

Galaxy Buds2 (Lavender) | $110 | Samsung | w/ Elig. Trade-In

One of the many products Samsung is launching today is new Galaxy Buds2—their in-ear Bluetooth headphones. The new earbuds from Samsung make use of both Active Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound modes ensuring you only hear what you want to hear whether is the audio from your music or phone call or if it’s your surroundings. The Galaxy Buds2 intuitively and seamlessly transition between your Samsung phone, tablet, or watch without any user input to make the switch. They are available in four different color options.

Sales are open now and you can save up to $40 toward your purchase of the Buds2 when recycling your old pair for a limited time.

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 08/11/2021 and updated with new information on 08/27/2021.