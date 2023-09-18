Pre-order the New USB-C Apple AirPods Pro

Apple released the second generation of its hyper-popular AirPods Pro last fall, but they’ve now made a slight update to the design . After 11 years of the lightning port, Apple is finally moving away to go with the industry standard (which is now USB-C). The latest iPhone along with new accessories will now be compatible with USB-C cords like most every other new tech accessory on the market. Huzzah! If you’re unfamiliar with the gen 2 AirPods Pro, t hese earbuds feature 2x stronger active noise cancellation, longer battery life that’ll get you up to 6 hours of listening time when ANC is enabled, and 30 hours of total listening time thanks to the MagSafe charging case. It comes with a wider range of silicon tips to fit all sizes of ears, a new chip, enhanced Bluetooth, and more. And, of course, now you can use USB-C to charge them.

Apple AirPods Pro (USB-C) (Pre-order) | $249 | Amazon

You can pre-order the new USB-C version of the 2nd generation Apple AirPods Pro now for $249. They release later this week on September 22, 2023.