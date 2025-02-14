Order the New Samsung Galaxy S25 Line and Save Up To $550

Looking to snag the new Samsung Galaxy S25? The lineup just dropped, and we’ve got a sweet deal you won’t find anywhere else. Right now, you can save $50 on any Samsung Galaxy S25 phone you decide to order. You won’t find this deal on Samsung’s website, and it’s only good for 30 minutes after you click through. Just keep in mind you can’t stack it with the $50 reserve credit, so choose wisely.

The new Samsung family includes the compact S25 with its 6.2-inch display starting at $799.99, the larger S25+ with a 6.7-inch screen at $999.99, and the top-tier S25 Ultra packed with premium features.

Storage options are pretty generous this time around. The standard S25 comes in 128GB or 256GB, while the S25+ kicks things up with 256GB and 512GB choices. If you need serious space, the Ultra goes all the way up to 1TB. All phones come unlocked, so you’re free to use them with any carrier.

Samsung’s aiming to get these phones in your hands by February 7th. You can pick from some sleek colors like Silver Shadow and Titanium Black, depending on which model catches your eye. Whether you’re eyeing the compact S25, the goldilocks S25+, or the fully loaded Ultra, this is your best shot at getting some extra value with your new phone.