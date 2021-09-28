Funko Pop! Star Wars: Mandalorian—Luke with Child | $11 | Amazon



The season 2 finale of The Mandalorian brought us the return of a y oung Luke Skywalker, and just like y oung Luke Skywalker, this Funko Pop of him holding Baby Yoda has also been de- aged digitally. Just look how smooth that face is. Not a blemish in sight. And just when you thought Baby Yoda couldn’t get any tinier, he is now baby sized relative to a Funko Pop. Just beautiful. You can pre-order these little fellers for only $11. The figure is set to release March 3rd, 2022.