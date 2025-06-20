Samsung just opened pre-orders for its latest lineup of monitors, and they’re offering a big reward if you lock yours in early.

Samsung just opened pre-orders for its latest lineup of monitors, and they’re offering a big reward if you lock yours in early. From now through July 8, when you pre-order select new models at Samsung.com, you’ll get up to $300 in Samsung Credit, which you can use toward other Samsung products and accessories during checkout.

Whether you’re upgrading your work-from-home setup, building a next-level gaming station, or just want a sleeker, sharper display, this pre-order window gives you a chance to save on more than just the screen. The credit can go toward Galaxy Buds, keyboards, portable SSDs, or even another monitor if you’re going full dual-screen.

There’s no code required. Just place your pre-order through the Samsung site by July 8, and your Samsung Credit will be automatically applied. The amount you get depends on the model you choose, with higher-value monitors earning larger rewards.

If you’ve been thinking about investing in your setup, this is a smart way to get more for your money, all before the monitors officially hit shelves. Beating the rush is always a must.