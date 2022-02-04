Elden Ring (Xbox) | $50 | Newegg | Promo Code EMCBP432



It’s pretty hard to believe, but the long-anticipated From Software RPG is only a few weeks away. Yeah, you read that right. Elden Ring will be released on February 25th, 2022. Get ready to strap in with a brand new From Software RPG with a story made in collaboration with famous deadline-hitter, George R.R. Martin. February is stacked with a lot of great games. I mean, just with open-world games, we’ve got Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Horizon Forbidden West, but this is the one I am personally holding out for. Go ahead and pre-order Elden Ring today.

A fantasy action-RPG adventure set within a world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin. Buy for $50 at Newegg Use the promo code EMCBP432

