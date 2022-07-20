Batman: Arkham Knight Batman Life-Size Foam Prop Replica | $1,050

W ith all the weddings tha t had to be delayed in the last two years, many of us are being bombarded with a hectic year of matrimony. Take advantage of that plus one on your invitation and bring along a real hunky boy with you. And who’s hunkier than Batman? This life-size foam replica from Batman: Arkham Knight stands at 6'2" tall and will strike fear (and envy!) in all the other wedding guests’ hearts. And who knows! Maybe this facade will help manifest the real-life Batman to become your boyfriend. It worked from Jan in A Very Brady Sequel, it can work for you too.

Pre-orders are open now. Expected to ship in January 2023.