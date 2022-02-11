Aisyoko 8" Chef Knife | $68 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

I’ve always been partial to the classic chef knife as exemplified by this Wusthof someone bought me as a wedding gift years ago, but I understand those so-called Damascus layered steel knives—such as this Aisyoko 8" chef knife—look cool and they hold their edge very well, and according some of the reviews, it’s like cutting food with a work of art. I think that’s a bit much, but it does sound like this knife is generally well-regarded by the folks that bought it, and after you clip the coupon, it drops to the second-cheapest price it’s been at since it showed up on Amazon early last year, at $68. If you’ve never had a good chef’s knife in your kitchen, it can make a world of difference, turning food prep from something you loathe into something you look forward to, particularly if you keep the blade sharp with a decent 1000 /6000 grit whet stone like this one, which is currently on sale for $15 . You can buy one of those handheld knife sharpeners, but they can be dangerous, and many produce a shallow edge that blunts quickly. I’m sure they’ve made better ones since I last used one of those, but whetstones are a nice, meditative experience that I’ve enjoyed since getting my first one as a kid.