Jackery Portable Power Station | $200 | Amazon

It should be pretty clear from the picture, but this isn’t your average, pocket-sized USB battery pack. No, this lithium-ion power station includes USB ports, plus an AC and a DC outlet, and can charge laptops, drone batteries, medical devices, mini-fridges , and even small TVs for hours on end. When it’s time to recharge, you can hook up some solar panels (not included), or plug it into any wall or car outlet. At 300W of maximum output (200W running power, 300W surge), it’s not as powerful as even a small gas generator, but it operates silently and can be used for a lot of the same things. Get it for $161 today.

This deal was originally published by Shep McAllister on 06/05/2019 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/20/2021.