Hearts & Crafts Complete Candle Making Kit | $20 | Amazon | Promo Code 2086L1T6



If you’ve ever dreamed of opening a quaint Etsy shop full of homemade trinkets, there’s simply never been a better time. Right now, you can pick up a Hearts & Crafts Complete Candle Making Kit for $20 at Amazon with promo code 2086L1T6, and let me tell you, it is a good deal. Even if you weren’t able to take 45% off the full price. (Which you are.) This beginner’s kit provides all you need to jump-start that flourishing online business, or at least show off when you’re hosting family at the holidays. For $20, you’re getting a lot of candle-making stuff: The set includes a wax pouring pitcher, 20 pre-waxed wicks, three wick-centering devices, 1 lb. of soy wax flakes, and two tins with gift boxes, among other things. The kit is ideal for making personalized gifts by hand, if you’re the crafty kind, but would also be a cool gift itself if you know someone else who is. Also, I would like a homemade candle , if it isn’t too much trouble.