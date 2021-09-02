50% off San d & Sky Dreamy Glow Drops | $28 | Ulta

Sky & Sand definitely have a bit of a cult following, and I’m sure you’ve seen them all over Instagram or TikTok. But this Aussie company absolutely has the goods to back up that clout, literally. I’m actually a big fan of their body sand. Today their coveted Dreamy Glow Drops are 50% off at Ulta. This is huge because I don’t see this brand go on sale that often.

These drops are for anyone experiencing dull, dry skin. And it’s not named Glow Drops for any reason. With just a few droplets, get that dewy look back in a day. This little bottle is chockfull of super antioxidants to protect your face, reduce fine lines, and return your skin to baby smooth. Emu Apple is an Aussie superfruit that evens out your complexion and brightens you up even if you’ve had a few rough nights. If you are a beauty lover, you know hyaluronic acid plumps and returns hydration. And hemisqualane oil locks everything mentioned above in to keep you beaming and gorgeous. This is a steal, and it needs to be on your nightstand. You can thank me later for all the compliments you will get for looking for refreshed.

Orders over $35 will ship for free.