Flamingo Pool Float | $34 | Amazon



Swimline has been making pool animals since the ‘70s, and they are known for size and quality. This flamingo from them is no different. One of their floaties can cost up to $100. Yes, that’s correct. But today, you can save 51 % on this glorious pastel pool monster. It’s time to start playing with your summer water buddy.

Let the sunshine state come to wherever you are with all the flamboyance of the flamingo. That’s what a group of them are called, a flamboyance. Given the savings on this one, you could, in fact, fill your yard with your own flamboyance. Inflated one of these is 116" x 100" x 68", which is sizable. The manufacturers say you can fit four adults (850 lb. capacity), but I’m not so sure I’d chance it. But I guess that’s why there are four cupholders built-in. It can also just be you floating along in a pink paradise quadruple fisting. If you’ve been thinking of throwing an island party saving $35 on a hilarious prop for inside or out isn’t bad. Just don’t tiki your time to think about it.