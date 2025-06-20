If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your desktop setup, now is a great time to do it for less. Apple’s 2024 iMac is currently discounted by 11%, shaving $150 off its usual $1,299 price tag. That brings the M4-powered all-in-one desktop down to $1,150, making it a solid value for anyone in need of a sleek, powerful computer.

The iMac runs on Apple’s M4 chip, one of the company’s most capable processors to date. While the newer M5 has already been introduced, the M4 remains more than powerful enough for everyday computing and creative workloads. Designed to support Apple Intelligence, it handles photo editing, presentations, gaming, and heavy multitasking smoothly and reliably.

The 24-inch Retina screen features a crisp 4.5K resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and support for up to one billion colors. The result is a sharp, vibrant display with impressive color depth, making it especially appealing for photographers, designers, and anyone working in visual media.

The iMac also excels at video calls. A 12MP webcam with Center Stage keeps you properly framed, even as you move or when multiple people are in view. Three built-in microphones capture clear audio, while six speakers with Spatial Audio provide an immersive listening experience.

For users already in the Apple ecosystem, seamless integration with iPhone and iPad adds extra convenience. The ultra-thin design and range of bold color options make the iMac as visually striking as it is capable.