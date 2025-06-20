Anker is currently offering a notable discount on its Prime power bank, making an already impressive accessory even more appealing. The three-port portable charger usually sells for $180, but it’s currently discounted by 17% on Amazon, dropping the price to $150 and saving you $30. Given how dependent most of us are on multiple devices—phones, laptops, tablets, earbuds—a high-capacity power bank is a practical upgrade for almost anyone.

The Anker Prime is designed with portability in mind. It stands under six inches tall and weighs just over a pound, about twice the weight of an iPhone. That makes it easy to toss into a backpack or work bag without feeling weighed down.

Inside, it packs a massive 20,100mAh battery. That’s enough power to support long stretches of use, such as hours of video streaming on a tablet or several days of phone charging. For travel or busy weeks away from outlets, it can easily keep all your essential devices running.

The power bank includes three charging ports: two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, covering both modern and older devices. With up to 220W of total output, it supports extremely fast charging, including up to 140W for laptops. That allows compatible laptops to recharge to 50% in under 30 minutes, while smartphones can hit the same level even faster.

An integrated LED display shows real-time information like charging speeds, remaining battery capacity, temperature, or the current time. Recharging the power bank itself is also quick, reaching 50% in roughly 25 minutes via a 100W USB-C input. Anker includes a USB-C cable and a protective travel pouch to round out the package.