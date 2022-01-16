Sdara Skincare Derma Roller | $11 | Amazon

Derma rollers are a super hot skincare trend, and for good reason. These tiny needles disrupt the very top layer of skin, so it feels like a nice face massage. What’s really happening is that microneedles are exfoliating your pores, which can be a tough feat on sensitive skin like the face. You’ll probably see results right away, since the roller should remove dead skin cells that can mess with your coloration and skin texture. Make sure to moisturize afterwards —Sdara recommends vitamin C serum for best results. Get the roller for $11 on Amazon today.

