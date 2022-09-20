Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch) | $50 | Amazon



It’s the scary season so now is the best time to hop on and play Luigi’s Mansion 3 if you’ve yet to. This lightly spooky adventure came out 3 years ago already, but it’s still the best-looking game on the Nintendo Switch. The lighting and character animation are richer than I thought possible on the admittedly weaker console than its counterparts. But Nin tendo proves as always, it’s not graphical power that makes the game. It’s quality gameplay and solid art direction. You get both here. It’s a delight to explore the many floors of this towering mansion to hunt ghosts and you can even do it with a buddy in co-op thanks to Gooigi. Luigi’s Mansion 3 is $10 off at Amazon.