Tales of Arise (PS4) | $50 | Amazon

The most recent RPG from Bandai Namco , Tales of Arise is the latest in the Tales series. You star a guy who can’t feel pain. Yeah, that’s his thing. He’ll just throw himself into deadly encounters because “who cares, I can’t feel it anyway.” The game is built in Unreal Engine 4 and you can really see it shine . The particle effects and lighting look really good, even on the minimalistic anime character design. It’s just a look that really works here. The game is down to just $50 on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.